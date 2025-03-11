Court orders to freeze 124 bank accounts of Hasina, Rehana, others

A court here today ordered to freeze 124 bank accounts of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy and daughter Saima Wazed Putul, sister Sheikh Rehana, and people concerned with their interests.

The court also ordered to attach immovable properties of Sajeeb Wazed Joy, Saima Wazed Putul, Sheikh Rehana, her son Radwan Mujib Siddiq and daughter Tulip Rizwana Siddiq.