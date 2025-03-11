Court orders to freeze 124 bank accounts of Hasina, Rehana, others
A court here today ordered to freeze 124 bank accounts of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy and daughter Saima Wazed Putul, sister Sheikh Rehana, and people concerned with their interests.
The court also ordered to attach immovable properties of Sajeeb Wazed Joy, Saima Wazed Putul, Sheikh Rehana, her son Radwan Mujib Siddiq and daughter Tulip Rizwana Siddiq.
The properties include a Gulshan flat owned by Tulip, Joy and Putul's Dhanmandi house named Sudha Sadan, Rehana's six katha plot in Kaliakoir, Gazipur, and six flats with parking spaces owned by Radwan Mujib Siddiq in Gulshan and Mohakhali.
Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Md Zakir Hossain Galib passed the order, allowing a petition of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).
Confirming the matter to BSS, ACC Deputy Director (public relations) Akterul Islam said the ousted prime minister and his family members are trying to hand over or transfer the said movable properties and that is why their accounts should be frozen.
"They are also trying to hand over or transfer the immovable properties, hindering the investigation and that is why those also should be attached," the plea added.