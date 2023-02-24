Impasse in Rohingya repatriation leads to security challenge: Momen

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has said negative impacts of impasse in repatriation of the displaced Rohingyas have been leading to various security challenges for Bangladesh and the region.

"Bangladesh being a small country with high population density is already overburdened with other critical challenges of its own," he told a discussion in New York on Thursday, a press release said Friday.

The minister said prolonged presence of the 1.2 million displaced Rohingya population in Bangladesh is "not tenable" in any consideration.