Quota movement: Another injured dies
Another teenage boy who was injured in clashes centring the anti-discriminatory student movement succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Dhaka on Saturday, raising the death toll to 216.
Seventeen-year-old Md Emon, who worked at a street food shop, breathed his last at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) early on Saturday.
Family said Emon was injured after he was caught in the middle of clashes in Natunbazar area while he was on his way to Gulshan from his residence in Vatara area on 19 July.
He sustained bullets on the right side of his abdomen. He was rushed to the DMCH with severe injuries and died after 15 days of treatment.
Emon’s sister Tahmina Begum said they are from Muradnagar of Cumilla and his brother lived with them in Dhaka. He received bullets on his way to the workplace. The bullet pierced through his abdomen.
DMCH police outpost in-charge Bacchu Mia told Prothom Alo the body was kept at the Dhaka Medical College morgue and will be handed over to family after autopsy.