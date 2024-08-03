Quota movement: Another injured dies

Family said Emon was injured after he was caught in the middle of clashes in Natunbazar area while he was on his way to Gulshan from his residence in Vatara area on 19 July.

He sustained bullets on the right side of his abdomen. He was rushed to the DMCH with severe injuries and died after 15 days of treatment.

Emon’s sister Tahmina Begum said they are from Muradnagar of Cumilla and his brother lived with them in Dhaka. He received bullets on his way to the workplace. The bullet pierced through his abdomen.