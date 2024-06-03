Benazir could go abroad as there’s no ban against him: Foreign minister

When the foreign minister’s attention was drawn to key opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s (BNP) allegation that Benazir Ahmed and former army chief Aziz Ahmed were created by the incumbent government, he said the government has been running the country with utmost transparency. The ACC is working with total independence as the government is not interfering with anything in this regard. That is why the issues have come to light.

Hasan Mahmud further said the issues are being addressed as the court is also operating with total independence. No other person unearthed this.

The government is maintaining total transparency and the government’s stand is clear in this regard, he reiterated.