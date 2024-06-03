Benazir could go abroad as there’s no ban against him: Foreign minister
Neither the court nor the Anti-Corruption Commission imposed any ban against former inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed, said foreign minister Hasan Mahmud on Monday.
A person could go anywhere when there is no ban on his leaving the country, said the minister in response to a query of a newsperson at a press conference at the ministry.
ACC summoned Benazir and his wife and the couple’s three daughters for questioning on 6 June and 9 June. But media reports say the former police chief and his family members are no longer in the country now.
The foreign minister was asked whether the ministry would take any step in this regard. In response, Hasan Mahmud said, “There is no order on his leaving the country. Neither the court nor the ACC made any such order. When there is no ban on a person leaving the country, he can move anywhere.”
When the foreign minister’s attention was drawn to key opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s (BNP) allegation that Benazir Ahmed and former army chief Aziz Ahmed were created by the incumbent government, he said the government has been running the country with utmost transparency. The ACC is working with total independence as the government is not interfering with anything in this regard. That is why the issues have come to light.
Hasan Mahmud further said the issues are being addressed as the court is also operating with total independence. No other person unearthed this.
The government is maintaining total transparency and the government’s stand is clear in this regard, he reiterated.