One-sided election may secure power but not democracy: TIB

The Commission appears to be content that it has finished its duties by some façade of consultations with some political parties without any concrete agenda on the key issue of the non-partisan role of the election-time government. Overwhelmed by the rule of thumb of duly holding the election, the commission has been de facto serving the agenda of a non-inclusive one-sided election.

TIB contends that a non-inclusive one-sided election may secure power, but not democracy, and not certainly the people’s right to vote, nor their trust. Similarly, violence can in no circumstances be the means to achieve political objectives.

The statement strongly calls upon all relevant stakeholders to step away from the politics blinded by power that holds the people hostage.

TIB executive director Iftekharuzzaman, emphasized this concern, noting, in the past month, approximately two hundred vehicles have been set ablaze, and trains have been targets of similar arson.