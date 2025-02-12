Lalon commemoration event called off in Tangail due to obstruction

A programme commemorating Fakir Lalon Shah in Tangail’s Madhupur upazila has been cancelled due to protest of two organizations.

The programme was supposed to be held at Madhupur Bus Stand at 8:00pm on Wednesday. Lalon Sangha, the organiser of the event, announced to call off the programme due to unavoidable reasons. The announcement was made this afternoon.

Md Sabuj Mia, convener of the organising committee of the event, in a Facebook post alleged the event has been cancelled due to obstruction of Hefazat-e-Islam and Ulama Parishad Madhupur unit.

Sabuj Mia wrote that the Lalon Sangha organised two large-scale Lalon music events at the Madhupur bus stand since its inception in 2017. The Upazila Nirbahi Officer was made the chief guest at this year’s event and the arrangements were going on in full swing. But the organisers suddenly received information that Hefazat-e-Islam had objected to the event. They contacted local Hefazat leaders and a meeting was arranged on the afternoon of 11 February. Upazila Hefazat president Mufti Anwar Hossain, general secretary Mawlana Mahmudullah, and Qawmi Ulama Parishad president Mawlana Solaiman Qasemi, were among 10-15 members present at the meeting. Lalon Sangha president Farhad Hossain Tarafdar and Sobuj Mia himself were present at the meeting. Madhupur upazila BNP president Zakir Hossain Sarkar was present as the mediator.