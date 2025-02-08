TIB seeks effective govt role, instead of ‘statement-based indifference'

The TIB executive director criticised the failure of the government, the law enforcement agencies, and the army, which has been in the field in aid to the civil power, in taking effective or preventive measures, despite prior announcements on violence.

He also feared that if such activities continue unabated, it is feared that it may create a greater opportunity for the group who desire for a revival of the fallen Awami authoritarianism.

Against this backdrop, he hoped that the state as well as the government will move out of the practice of harassing the dissenters with lawsuits and take effective actions to safeguard democratic rights of all.