TIB seeks effective govt role, instead of ‘statement-based indifference'
Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has expressed deep concern over recent acts of vandalism across the country, including those at Dhanmondi 32 in the capital city, over the past two days.
In a statement issued on Friday, the anti-graft watchdog condemned the incidents as "unusual acts of vandalism and violence" and criticised the government’s response, describing it as "statement-based indifference."
Also, it underscored the need for the authorities to take effective measures rather than limiting itself within issuing statements to address situations that threaten democratic transition, good governance, and state stability.
In the statement, TIB executive director Iftekharuzzaman urged all to avoid the path of destructive activities and uphold the rule of law, while endorsing that dictator Sheikh Hasina and her allies caused irreparable damages to the spirit of the liberation war as well as Bangabandhu.
He noted that “the anger of the people, who have long suffered from the multi-dimensional deprivation of rights, has intensified to a large extent in response to the shameless and conspiratorial campaigns by fugitive Sheikh Hasina and her allies, both at home and abroad.”
However, the ongoing reciprocatory acts of vandalism and violence across the country, instead of pursuing the legal avenues, are acceptable under no circumstances. “It will not send a positive message about a stable Bangladesh in the post-July uprising era, in home and abroad,” he added.
The TIB executive director criticised the failure of the government, the law enforcement agencies, and the army, which has been in the field in aid to the civil power, in taking effective or preventive measures, despite prior announcements on violence.
He also feared that if such activities continue unabated, it is feared that it may create a greater opportunity for the group who desire for a revival of the fallen Awami authoritarianism.
Against this backdrop, he hoped that the state as well as the government will move out of the practice of harassing the dissenters with lawsuits and take effective actions to safeguard democratic rights of all.