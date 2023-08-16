China never interferes in other countries’ polls: Envoy

Chinese ambassador in Dhaka, Yao Wen, has ruled out his country’s interference in the election of Bangladesh, saying that China never interferes in other countries’ internal issues.

He made the statement while talking to reporters after meeting planning minister MA Mannan at the latter’s office in the capital on Wednesday.

Asked about the upcoming election, the Chinese envoy said, “China never interferes in other countries’ internal affairs. The election is a domestic concern for Bangladesh."