China never interferes in other countries’ polls: Envoy

Chinese ambassador in Dhaka, Yao Wen, has ruled out his country’s interference in the election of Bangladesh, saying that China never interferes in other countries’ internal issues.
He made the statement while talking to reporters after meeting planning minister MA Mannan at the latter’s office in the capital on Wednesday.
Asked about the upcoming election, the Chinese envoy said, “China never interferes in other countries’ internal affairs. The election is a domestic concern for Bangladesh."
Apart from the election-related issues, the discussion involved the issue of strengthening the bilateral trade and investment, said the planning minister.
Responding to the reporters’ queries, minister MA Mannan said, “It is the policy of China that it will not poke its nose into other countries’ internal issues. They reiterated their stance today, and we have assured them that we consider China a very important neighbour. We had friendship with China in the past, it remains in the present, and will continue in the future.”
Ambassador Yao Wen conveyed his country's interest in contributing to infrastructural development in the western region of Bangladesh.
He pledged China's commitment to providing comprehensive assistance for enhancing bilateral trade and investment relations.
Their discussions encompassed ways for long-term cooperation between the two countries. Specifically, the Chinese envoy revealed his country’s interest in funding the infrastructural development in the western region as well as in providing necessary assistance after the graduation of Bangladesh from the group of least developed countries (LDC).
Planning minister MA Mannan also said China is interested to make more investment in Bangladesh, specially to tap into the potentials presented by the western region thanks to the Padma Bridge.
China is working to scale up the capacity of Mongla port, and is now seeking to invest in the solar power and electric vehicle assembly industries.