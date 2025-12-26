BNP to launch clean-up drive along airport road and 300-feet area

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will begin a clean-up drive today, Friday morning to remove waste and garbage accumulated in and around the July 36 Expressway (300-feet road) in Purbachal, the airport road, and adjacent areas of the capital.

The announcement was made in a post on the BNP’s verified Facebook page around 10:30 pm on Thursday.

After 17 years in exile, BNP acting chairman, Tarique Rahman returned to the country with his family on Thursday. From Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, he travelled to the 300-foot area in Purbachal.