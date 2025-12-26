BNP to launch clean-up drive along airport road and 300-feet area
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will begin a clean-up drive today, Friday morning to remove waste and garbage accumulated in and around the July 36 Expressway (300-feet road) in Purbachal, the airport road, and adjacent areas of the capital.
The announcement was made in a post on the BNP’s verified Facebook page around 10:30 pm on Thursday.
After 17 years in exile, BNP acting chairman, Tarique Rahman returned to the country with his family on Thursday. From Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, he travelled to the 300-foot area in Purbachal.
The approximately six-and-a-half-kilometre route from the airport to the reception venue in Purbachal was packed with people. Later, Tarique Rahman was accorded a reception in the presence of hundreds of thousands of people at the 300-foot area.
According to the post on the BNP’s verified Facebook page, following the unprecedented public gathering marking Tarique Rahman’s historic return to the country, the clean-up operation to remove all waste generated along the July 36 Expressway, the airport road, and surrounding areas will begin Friday morning.
The Dhaka North City unit of the BNP will carry out the work through voluntary labour.
Tarique Rahman’s adviser, Mahdi Amin, also shared a post on his verified Facebook page on the matter. He wrote that the BNP’s clean-up drive to remove all waste and rubbish generated along the July 36 Expressway, the airport road, and adjacent areas, in the public interest, would begin Friday morning.
Mahdi Amin expressed his thanks in advance to the party leaders, activists, supporters, and volunteers who will take part in the clean-up initiative. He also conveyed his sincere gratitude to everyone who participated in Thursday’s massive public turnout.