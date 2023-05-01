Dollar price for remittance, export income increased by Tk 1

The exchange rate of US dollar has been increased by Tk 1 to Tk 108 and Tk 106 for inward remittances and repatriation of export income respectively, reports UNB.
As a result, the remitter will get Tk 110.5 against a dollar, including the government declared incentive of Tk 2.5, and the exporter will receive Tk 106 against per dollar.
As of today (Sunday), the price of a dollar against inward remittance was Tk 107 and against repatriated export income was Tk 105.
The decision was taken at a joint meeting of Association of Bankers Bangladesh (ABB) and Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers Association (BAFEDA) on Sunday. The new exchange rate will be executed from Monday (May 1).
The meeting held at the head office of Sonali Bank in presence of chairman of BAFEDA and the managing director (MD) and CEO of Sonali Bank Afzal Karim, chairman of ABB and managing director (MD) of BRAC Bank Salim RF Hossain and managing directors of various commercial banks.
As per the previous instruction of Bangladesh Bank (BB), the exchange rate will be fixed by the ABB and BAFEDA consultation with the central bank.