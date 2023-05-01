Dollar price for remittance, export income increased by Tk 1

The exchange rate of US dollar has been increased by Tk 1 to Tk 108 and Tk 106 for inward remittances and repatriation of export income respectively, reports UNB.

As a result, the remitter will get Tk 110.5 against a dollar, including the government declared incentive of Tk 2.5, and the exporter will receive Tk 106 against per dollar.

As of today (Sunday), the price of a dollar against inward remittance was Tk 107 and against repatriated export income was Tk 105.