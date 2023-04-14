President, PM greet countrymen on Pahela Baishakh

He said Pahela Baishakh is the main part of the eternal tradition of the Bengali nation.

The counting of the year, which started during the Mughal period as the crop year (Fasali shan), has become a commemorative festival imbued with non-communal spirit among all Bengalis over time.

At that time, Pahela Baishakh was the main force in the development, self-control and liberation of Bengali culture, he continued.

With the emergence of Bangladesh, this power of culture strengthened and accelerated the political spirit, Hamid said.

He further said the traditional Mangal Shobhajatra, a procession brought on the first day of Bengali New Year, got UNESCO recognition in 2016 as world heritage.

This international recognition of national culture is an absolute pride and dignity for Bengalis as a nation, he said, adding that one of the foundations of the philosophy and ideology of Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was the development of native culture and development of national spirit.