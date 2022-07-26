Bangladesh, Kenya ink two MoUs

Bangladesh and Kenya signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) on bilateral political consultations and cooperation between the Foreign Service Academies of the two countries on Sunday.

Foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen and the Kenyan foreign ministry's additional secretary Moi Lemoshira signed the MoUs.

Before that, a 10 Member delegation of Kenya joined the first ever Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) with Bangladesh at Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka.