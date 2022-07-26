Bangladesh, Kenya ink two MoUs

The delegation comprises additional secretary of foreign ministry, high commissioner of Kenya in New Delhi and other officials of the Kenyan government, says a press release of the foreign ministry.
Secretary (east) of foreign affairs ministry ambassador Mashfee Binte Shams and Kenyan foreign ministry’s additional secretary Moi Lemoshira presided over the consultations.
During the FOC, Lemoshira mentioned that the consultations will help in identifying new areas of cooperation and strengthen the existing relations.
He said that apart from diplomatic relations, the necessity of augmenting relations in trade and the economic areas is increasingly felt.
Both sides agreed to develop cooperation in areas like agriculture including contract farming, technical exchanges in IT, education, youth cooperation, air connectivity, blue economy, cooperation between investment authorities and food security, the press release adds.
Ambassador Mashfee Binte Shams briefed the delegation on the remarkable socio-economic achievements of Bangladesh in recent years.
She mentioned that there may be exchanges of knowledge and training in agriculture, IT, women empowerment and UN peacekeeping areas. She also highlighted the importance of the exchange of trade delegations.
Both sides also pledged to continue cooperation at bilateral and multilateral platforms like the UN, Commonwealth and IORA.