Gas fields with big reserves produce lower amount

The production of gas in three fields with the largest reserves is reportedly declining while the production of a gas field with comparatively low reserve has multiplied.

According to energy experts, due to the lack of technical planning and utilisation of effective technology, production in these gas fields is declining. Mainly, negligence and incompetence of the energy division are responsible for this.

Speaking to the officials of different agencies in the energy sector, it has been learned that it is not possible to discover new gas fields due to the lack of pace in gas exploration. Besides, production from old gas fields is also declining. In addition to that, the import of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) has been curbed to save foreign currencies. As a result, the crisis in gas supply in the country is getting severe. Due to the lack of gas, the power generation capacity cannot be fully utilised either.