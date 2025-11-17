Why Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun received a lenient punishment

While Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan were sentenced to death for crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising, another accused in the same case, former police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, was sentenced to five years in prison.

The International Crimes Tribunal stated that, in delivering the verdict against the former police chief, consideration was given to his role as an “approver” or state witness in proving the charges of the case.

The verdict of the first case relating to the July killings was delivered today, Monday, by International Crimes Tribunal-1.

The three-member tribunal was led by justice Md Golam Mortuza Mazumdar, with the other two members being justice Md Shafiul Alam Mahmood and judge Md Mohitul Enam Chowdhury.