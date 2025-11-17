Crimes against humanity in July uprising
Why Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun received a lenient punishment
While Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan were sentenced to death for crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising, another accused in the same case, former police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, was sentenced to five years in prison.
The International Crimes Tribunal stated that, in delivering the verdict against the former police chief, consideration was given to his role as an “approver” or state witness in proving the charges of the case.
The verdict of the first case relating to the July killings was delivered today, Monday, by International Crimes Tribunal-1.
The three-member tribunal was led by justice Md Golam Mortuza Mazumdar, with the other two members being justice Md Shafiul Alam Mahmood and judge Md Mohitul Enam Chowdhury.
Five charges were brought against three accused in this case: delivering provocative speeches; ordering the elimination of protesters using lethal weapons; shooting and killing student Abu Sayed at Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur; shooting and killing six protesters in Chankharpul, Dhaka; and burning six individuals in Ashulia.
In the verdict, Sheikh Hasina was sentenced to prison until death for crimes against humanity through provocative speeches. Her punishment was based on proven superior command responsibility.
She was sentenced to death as the former prime minister who ordered the use of drones to identify protesters, helicopters to shoot, and lethal firearms to eliminate protesters. Former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan was also sentenced to death for the same offence.
Although found guilty of the same offence, former inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun received five years in prison.
The verdict explained that Abdullah Al-Mamun’s contribution as an approver in the trial was considered. He admitted to being involved in all incidents of the 36-day uprising, and his contribution, along with tangible evidence, was taken into account when deciding his sentence. While the maximum punishment could have been imposed due to his involvement in the crimes, the court showed leniency and sentenced him to five years.
Abdullah Al-Mamun was the only one arrested among the accused in this case. He pleaded guilty and testified as an approver in the tribunal. He is the first approver in the history of the tribunal.
In his testimony, Abdullah Al-Mamun stated that the then prime minister Sheikh Hasina directly ordered the use of lethal weapons to suppress the anti-discrimination student movement. On 18 July of last year, he received this order through the then home minister Asaduzzaman Khan.
Abdullah Al-Mamun has faced two cases at the International Crimes Tribunal for crimes against humanity. In the other case, there are 23 accused, all former members of the police and RAB (Rapid Action Battalion).
He was appointed police chief on 30 September 2022. According to the normal tenure, he was supposed to retire on 11 January 2023. From 12 January 2023 to 11 July 2024, the government of Sheikh Hasina kept him as IGP on a contractual appointment. In July 2024, his tenure was extended by another year.
When his tenure was extended for the second time, he was reportedly not interested, which he mentioned during cross-examination at the tribunal.
Discontent among martyrs’ families
While the families of the martyrs expressed satisfaction with the death sentences of Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan, they are unhappy with Abdullah Al-Mamun’s five-year sentence. They demanded at least life imprisonment.
Today, many members of the martyrs’ families were present in front of the ICT during the verdict announcement.
After the verdict, Mahbubur Rahman Snigdha, brother of victim Mahfuzur Rahman, told newspersons, “The verdict does not fully satisfy the martyrs’ families. We will appeal against the former IGP’s verdict in the higher courts. He should receive at least life imprisonment.”
Sabrina Afroz Srabonti, sister of martyr Mahamudur Rahman Saikat, said, “We want at least life imprisonment for the former IGP. We are not satisfied only with the verdict; those two who received death sentences must be brought to the country by the government and the verdict must be executed. Until they are caught and executed, till then we will continue our fight.”
Families of martyrs, including Tahir Jaman Priyo’s mother Samsi Ara Jaman, also demanded life imprisonment for Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun.