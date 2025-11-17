Statement over Hasina's death penalty
India remains committed to best interests of Bangladesh people
India on Monday said it has noted the verdict announced by the International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh concerning former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
“As a close neighbour, India remains committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh, including in peace, democracy, inclusion and stability in that country,” said India’s Ministry of External Affairs in a statement.
“We will always engage constructively with all stakeholders to that end,” it reads.
Earlier on Monday, the International Crimes Tribunal-1 sentenced ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to death over crimes against humanity committed during the July-August mass uprising in 2024.
The then Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun was sentenced to five years of imprisonment.
Abdullah Al-Mamun, who testified before the tribunal after admitting his role, is the lone convict currently in custody, while Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman remain absconding and are currently in India.
Meanwhile, Dhaka urged New Delhi to immediately hand over fugitive convicts Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, stressing that the step is India's treaty-bound obligation.
The existing bilateral extradition agreement between Bangladesh and India marks the transfer of the two convicts a compulsory responsibility for New Delhi, said the foreign ministry of Bangladesh in a statement.
The foreign ministry also said that granting shelter to individuals convicted of crimes against humanity would be considered an unfriendly act and a disregard for justice.