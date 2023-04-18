Load shedding higher in rural areas

Although the country is witnessing record electricity generation, people in parts of the country are not getting uninterrupted power supply despite scorching heat.

People in the capital are suffering from power outage due to technical faults while some areas outside Dhaka saw load shedding due to shortfall in power supply.

Power division sources say a target of 16,000 megawatts of production was taken up in the coming month of May. However, demand exceeded 16,000 MW in April due to scorching heat for the last couple of weeks.

Amid this, the maximum electricity 15604 MW was produced last night. The hottest hours of the day span from afternoon to evening. The maximum power generation is 14000 MW at this time. Sometimes there is a shortage of more than 2000 MW.

However, the situation is better than July last year. The government implemented planned load shedding to save energy due to dollar crunch at the time.