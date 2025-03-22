No decision from ‘Kachukhet’ will be implemented in Bangladesh: Gonotantrik Chhatra Sangsad
Leaders of Bangladesh Gonotantrik Chhatra Sangsad have announced that no decision taken from “Kachukhet” would be implemented in Bangladesh.
They also demanded the banning of the Bangladesh Awami League.
They said this from a protest rally on the Dhaka University campus on Friday.
Leaders and activists of the student organisation brought out a procession in front of the university’s central mosque after Juma prayers, and paraded on the campus and ended in front of the Central Library at Shahbagh intersection.
Later a rally was held there.
Addressing the rally, Gonotantrik Chhatra Sangsad member secretary Jahid Ahsan said none would be allowed to do politics with the name and symbol of Awami League. No decision taken from Kachukhet would be implemented in Bangladesh either.
Gonotantrik Chhatra Sangsad central committee spokesperson Ashrefa Khatun said governance and state structures of the country would be changed after 5 August. “Attempts are on to rehabilitate Awami League through cantonment, India and prescription of several political parties. We will resist the rehabilitation of the Awami League till the last drop of our blood.”
Gonotantrik Chhatra Sangsad’s Dhaka University unit spokesperson Rafia Rehnuma Hridy said people of the country have made it clear that they would decide on the new Bangladesh. No more decisions would come from Kachukhet.
Many political parties are working behind the scene to rehabilitate Awami League, and they want to come to power without reforms, as well as to establish a new fascist structure, she added.