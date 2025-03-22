No decision from ‘Kachukhet’ will be implemented in Bangladesh: Gonotantrik Chhatra Sangsad

Leaders of Bangladesh Gonotantrik Chhatra Sangsad have announced that no decision taken from “Kachukhet” would be implemented in Bangladesh.

They also demanded the banning of the Bangladesh Awami League.

They said this from a protest rally on the Dhaka University campus on Friday.

Leaders and activists of the student organisation brought out a procession in front of the university’s central mosque after Juma prayers, and paraded on the campus and ended in front of the Central Library at Shahbagh intersection.

Later a rally was held there.