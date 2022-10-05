Critical information infrastructure list questionable: TIB

The TIB came up with the remarks two days after the government had announced 29 organisations such as the Prime Minister's Office, central and state-owned banks, and the national identity and immigration departments as "critical information infrastructure", officially declaring illegal access to their information as punishable offence.

Claiming the list of the 29 organisations as questionable and misleading, the TIB said the list induced some basic questions after being made public despite no support from state policy.

TIB executive director Iftekharuzzaman said the government has been empowered with announcement of any computer system, network or information infrastructure as critical information infrastructure, according to DSA-2018.