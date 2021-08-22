‘52 railway stations are being renovated with modern amenities’

The minister said this while laying the foundation stone of a modern public toilet adjacent to the Kamalapur Railway Station in Dhaka. WaterAid Bangladesh and Bangladesh Railway jointly constructed the toilet.
“Some 52 railway stations are being renovated and modernised throughout the country on the occasion of the Mujib birth centenary. These will have modern toilets,” he said.
Nurul said many projects are now being implemented and many others have already been undertaken for the development of the railway sector.
“Old rail tracks and bridges are being repaired. New rail coaches and engines are being brought. The new trains would have bio toilets to avoid the pollution of the environment,” he added.
He said the Khulna-Mongla railway and Tongi-Joydebpur double-track railway would be launched next year. Had the railway faced no problems such as the pandemic, the sector would be more developed now.
The minister said the Bangladesh Railway has taken initiative to form a consultancy firm under its own management as part of enhancing the capacity. “We would be able to provide consultancy service with our own manpower and thus it would save the foreign currency,” he said.
Talking about the new public toilet, Nurul Islam said WaterAid Bangladesh and Bangladesh Railway will also construct two such toilets at the valiant freedom fighter Sirajul Islam railway station in Panchagarh and Ishwardi railway station in Pabna.
These public toilets would be friendly to women, children and even persons with disabilities. Alongside the separate entry doors for both women and men, there would be safe water, rainwater conservation system, breast-feeding corner and solar power system in the toilets, said the minister.