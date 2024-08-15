Police station, outpost set on fire in Chattogram: 500 firearms looted

Four burnt white pickup trucks were standing next to a charred armoured vehicle in front of Kotwali police station in Chattogram city. A little further away, six cars, microbuses and four motorcycles were in the same condition.

On the way inside the police station, there was the duty officer’s room to the left. That has been burned to the ground. On the other side, the glass around the officer-in-charge (OC)’s cabin has been shattered to bits.

The rooms of the sub-inspectors (SI) and assistant sub-inspector (ASI) on the first floor have turned into piles of rubble. And the living quarters for the sub-inspectors and other police personnel are on the second floor where their belongings and furniture have been vandalised.

Primarily the infrastructural damage of Kotwali police station has been calculated at Tk 15 million (1.5 crore). Damage caused to the furniture inside and other items including laptops has not been assesed yet.