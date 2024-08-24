Floods: Cloudbursts from Tripura to Feni

Meteorologists explained that it also needs to look into the time frame before this cloudburst. Rain occurred intermittently in those areas throughout the past month. About 200 millimetres of rainfall occurred in Feni and Noakhali at the end of July and mid-August, causing the river water to flow over danger marks. Rainfall did not last for over a day in the past. So, there was enough time for water to recede. As a result, no severe floods happened.

River and water experts say that there is a basic difference between the Teesta and Ganges basins with the Muhuri and Gumti basins. The heavy rains over Teesta and Ganges take place 400 to 600km away from Bangladesh's border. And the width of these rivers is one to two kilometres. So it takes from there to seven days for the water there to flood Bangladesh's coastal areas.

But Feni and Cumilla are 100 to 150km away from Tripura and the rivers here are 200 to 300 metres. So water rushes in rapidly and has flooded these areas.

As there as no forecast of cloudbursts and as the force of the water was strong, the damages have been worse, say concerned persons.