Investigation against Sheikh Hasina should be completed within a month

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has ordered the submission of an investigation report within the next month regarding former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is facing charges of involvement in crimes against humanity, including genocide.

The tribunal’s investigation agency has been tasked with submitting separate investigation reports on 45 influential individuals, including Obaidul Quader, as well as ministers and members of parliament from the previous Awami League government, all facing similar charges.

A three-member tribunal, led by International Crimes Tribunal Chairman Justice Md. Golam Mortuza Majumdar, passed the order on Monday. The other members of the tribunal are Justice Md. Shafiul Alam Mahmud and retired District and Sessions Judge Md. Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury.

Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam informed the tribunal that crimes against humanity, including genocide, were committed during the mass uprising in July-August. He requested two months to investigate the allegations against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.