Bangladesh provides better security to diplomats than many countries: Shahriar

State minister for foreign affaris Md Shahriar Alam has said Bangladesh provides security to foreign diplomats in Dhaka in a much better and efficient way compared to many other countries.
The foreign diplomats stationed in Dhaka would continue to get security of such standard.
Shahriar said this replying to queries from newsmen after a briefing to the foreign diplomats at the state guesthouse Padma on Thursday.
He briefed the diplomats stationed in Dhaka as part of campaign for Bangladesh’s candidate for secretary general post of International Maritime Organisation (IOM).
Asked if the issue of withdrawal of additional security of the envoys of certain countries was discussed during the briefing, the state minister said, “Enough answers have already been given to this question. We’ve a lot of work in hands… it’s not an issue.”
He said explanations have already been given on the issue.
“Our security forces, government, home ministry have been providing and will continue to provide security to the diplomats in a much better and efficient way compared to many countries. But we’ve already given enough explanations over the question raised over relating the issue based on false information. We don’t want to talk anything more about this issue,” he added.
Diplomatic sources said the government suddenly withdrew the additional security escorts provided to the envoys of four countries—USA, UK, Japan and India--- on Monday. The foreign ministry reasoned that additional security is not needed since the law and order situation in the country has improved.
This sudden decision has surprised many foreign diplomats and several embassies informally communicated their frustration over the decision the same day.
The foreign ministry said the government would provide Ansar members if any embassy wants additional security. The embassies will have to pay for the service.
Foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen on Wednesday said the government will share information on alternative security services that the Ansar can provide for diplomatic missions.
The foreign secretary said they will inform the missions about the issue in a note verbale either today (Thursday) or next Sunday.