Bangladesh provides better security to diplomats than many countries: Shahriar

State minister for foreign affaris Md Shahriar Alam has said Bangladesh provides security to foreign diplomats in Dhaka in a much better and efficient way compared to many other countries.

The foreign diplomats stationed in Dhaka would continue to get security of such standard.

Shahriar said this replying to queries from newsmen after a briefing to the foreign diplomats at the state guesthouse Padma on Thursday.

He briefed the diplomats stationed in Dhaka as part of campaign for Bangladesh’s candidate for secretary general post of International Maritime Organisation (IOM).

Asked if the issue of withdrawal of additional security of the envoys of certain countries was discussed during the briefing, the state minister said, “Enough answers have already been given to this question. We’ve a lot of work in hands… it’s not an issue.”