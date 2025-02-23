Govt plans to hold elections in December

The interim government aims to hold the national parliamentary elections in December. However, if that is not possible for any reason, the election may be postponed by up to a month, sources close to the interim administration and the chief adviser have indicated.

According to these sources, December remains the most likely timeframe for the elections. However, if delays occur, many government insiders believe the elections will be scheduled for January next year.

This is because Ramadan begins in February, making it difficult to conduct elections within the following two months, which also includes Eid-ul-Fitr.

Additionally, the storm season (Kalbaisakhi) and the monsoon would follow, making election arrangements challenging. If elections do not take place in December or January, they might be pushed back to early 2026.

Meanwhile, M Sakhawat Hossain, the interim government’s advisor to the Ministry of Shipping and Labour and Employment, told The Daily Star in an interview last Thursday that the election schedule could be announced around October.