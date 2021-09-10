5.4m more Sinopharm doses to arrive Saturday

Another 5.4 million (54 lakh) doses of the Sinophamrm vaccine are scheduled to reach Dhaka from China early Saturday, reports UNB.

This consignment of vaccine doses is part of the commercial purchase from China, said deputy chief of mission at the Chinese embassy in Dhaka Hualong Yan.

As a strategic partner of Bangladesh, China will always remain the most reliable supplier whatever and whenever the country needs, he said.

Bangladesh has so far received Sinopharm vaccine doses from China as a gift, under COVAX facility, and commercial purchase.