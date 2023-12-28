7 January election will deepen crisis

The upcoming national election on 7 January cannot be called even an election as independent candidates, dummy candidates, obedient candidates and King’s Party candidates have been fielded in the name of participatory election.

Discussants made these observations at a webinar hosted by Forum for Bangladesh Studies.

This election will push the country to an abysmal crisis, the speakers said adding this election won’t be an acceptable one even if the government ensures 100 per cent turnout by intimidating the voters.

At the webinar titled ‘Staged election 2024: What does the observation of past elections reveal’ , the speakers said alternatives should be found out to get rid of this situation.

They also said civil society and the media are not being able to play any role. This election should be stopped through a mass-movement.