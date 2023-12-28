7 January election will deepen crisis

The upcoming national election on 7 January cannot be called even an election as independent candidates, dummy candidates, obedient candidates and King’s Party candidates have been fielded in the name of participatory election.
Discussants made these observations at a webinar hosted by Forum for Bangladesh Studies.
This election will push the country to an abysmal crisis, the speakers said adding this election won’t be an acceptable one even if the government ensures 100 per cent turnout by intimidating the voters.
At the webinar titled ‘Staged election 2024: What does the observation of past elections reveal’ , the speakers said alternatives should be found out to get rid of this situation.
They also said civil society and the media are not being able to play any role. This election should be stopped through a mass-movement.
International Islamic University Malaysia’s professor Md Mahmudul Hasan said the government has no accountability. They are not working for people, rather for the foreign powers who assist them clinging to power.
Shushasoner Jonno Nagorik’s (SHUJAN) secretary Badiul Alam Majumder said what is going to take place on 7 January cannot be called an election. A certain party is organising a game played by their obedient people in the name of election. An election commission (EC) has been constituted with people of that party’s choice.
He also said law enforcement agencies have been totally politicised. System of election under the party government has been brought by amending the constitution unconstitutionally.
Badiul Alam Majumder pointed out allegations have been raised that threats are being issued of taking away social allowance cards if voters don’t come to cast their votes.
Prothom Alo’s joint editor Sohrab Hasan said civil society is not being vocal in protest. The situation has reached such a point as a result of tolerating all unjust deeds. An election cannot be held leaving a section of people. What is happening in the name of election is one-sided and coercive.
He said mass-movement is the only way now to resist the election.
Brotee’s founder and chief executive Sharmeen S Murshid said the main challenge for the election observer organisation is that they are labelled as mouthpieces of different political parties.
Sharmeen said her organisation was not given permission to observe the election. Now the organisations that work as election observers do exist only on papers.
She said the country would not see any fair election with the existing system in place. The future of the ruling party too is getting darker through this election.
In concluding remarks, Amnesty International’s Sultan Mohammad Zakaria said although elections between 2001 and 2014 were not flawless, these were better than now. Questions have emerged whether Bangladesh would sustain as an independent, sovereign and peaceful state and if the country is heading towards becoming like North Korea or Syria.
Conducted by journalist Monir Haidar, Illinois State University’s distinguished professor Ali Riaz also spoke at the webinar.