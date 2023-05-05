Those who carried out arson attacks will be brought to justice: Hasan

Information and broadcasting minister and Awami League joint general secretary Hasan Mahmud on Thursday said at the order of BNP and Jamaat leaders, miscreants killed innocent people by hurling petrol bombs and carrying out arson attacks from 2013 to 2015 in the name of realising political demands.

“Such incidents are unprecedented not only in the history of the country but also in the political history of the world in recent times,” he said.

Hasan said, “Bringing only those who carried out the attacks to justice will not be adequate rather those who gave orders and who provided funds for these attacks should be tried too. If those involved are not punished, the country will witness recurrence of such incidents.”

The minister was addressing, as the chief guest, a token hunger strike programme with the demand of bringing BNP and Jamaat affiliated arson attackers and their patrons to justice on the premises of the Central Shaheed Minar in the capital.