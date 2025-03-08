Magura rape-victim child shifted to CMH

Rape victim child of Magura has been shifted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) for better treatment from Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Saturday afternoon.

DMCH deputy director Ashraful Alam confirmed this at around 5:00pm today, Saturday.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Ashraful Alam said social welfare adviser Sharmin Murshid visited the child at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Saturday afternoon.

The child was sent to the CMH following the instruction of the adviser and the recommendation of the medical board formed for the treatment of the child.

Earlier, DMCH director Brigadier General Md Asaduzzaman said the condition of the child is critical. Her breathing is being conducted with the help of a ventilator.