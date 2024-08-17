Dr Yunus for placing youth, students at heart of strategies in Global South

The chief adviser to the interim government, Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus, has said the youth and students should be placed at the heart of strategies in the Global South as they are committed to creating a new world.

"We must place the youth and students, who constitute a significant portion of the Global South's population, at the heart of our strategies. Two thirds of our population are youth. They are the most powerful segment of the society," he said.

The chief adviser was virtually addressing the Inaugural Leaders' Session of 3rd Voice of Global South Summit 2024 hosted by India on Saturday.

He said the youth are different, they are capable and they are technologically far ahead of the previous generation.