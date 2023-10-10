PM Hasina opens Dhaka-Bhanga rail service

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday inaugurated the Dhaka-Bhanga section of the rail link between Dhaka and Jashore through the Padma Bridge.

She opened the rail route unveiling a plaque by pressing a button at the digital method at a civic rally at Mawa Railway Station in Munshiganj this morning as PM's younger sister Sheikh Rehana was present.

"It is the day of fulfilling the dream to cross the Padma River by train," the prime minister said after inaugurating the rail service.

She said they have a target to link Bangladesh railway with the Trans Asian Railway.

"We're working to this end," she added.

Commercial train services on the rail route will begin within a short time, sources said.

Once the rail link becomes fully operational, it will save travel time between Dhaka and Jashore by half, help make a major boost to the country's railway connectivity.

The rail link will contribute significantly to the country's economy, as 64 districts of the country will be brought under the railway network in phases.