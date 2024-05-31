Anwarul killing: Three accused including Shimul Bhuiyan on five-day remand again
The court has given its approval for the three persons arrested in the Jhenaidah-4 member of parliament Anwarul Azim murder case, to be taken on five-day remand again.
Dhaka's Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court's magistrate Shanto Islam Mallik issued this order today, Friday.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police's crime and information division sub-inspector (SI) Jalal Uddin confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.
Those taken on remain include Syed Amanullah (actual name Shimul Bhuiyan), Faisal Alo and Shilasti Rahman.
After interrogating these three arrested in the Anwarul Azim abduction case during an eight-day remand, DMP presented them before the court again today, Friday, seeking another eight day's remand.
After hearing both sides, the court granted permission for each to be taken on five days remand. The court last Friday had granted eight days' remand for each of them.
Member of parliament Anwarul Azim had gone to Kolkata on 12 May. He was murdered the next day in a flat at Sanjiva Gardens in New Town, Kolkata.
Kolkata police informed Bangladesh police of the matter after examining CCTV camera footage of the flat and other details. After that the Detective Branch police arrested three of the accused including Shimul Bhuiyan in Dhaka.
During investigations, police learnt the details about Anwarul Azim's killing and disposal of his body. Officials involved in the investigation said that after he was killed, Anwarul's body was chopped into pieces and removed in bags. Some parts were thrown into a canal on Kolkata.
In the meantime, Anwarul Azim's daughter Mumtarin Ferdous filed a case with the Sher-e-Bangla police station on 22 May, alleging that her father had been abducted.
It was in this case that the detective branch police got the court's nod to take them of remand for the second time.
According to those involved in investigations, Shimul Bhuiyan played an important role in implementing the plan to murder Anwarul Azim. He is from Damodar union of Fultala in Khulna.
He is the chief of the extremist organisation Purbo Bangla Communist Party. Earlier he had spent seven years (1991-97) in prison in a case at the Abhoynagar police station in Jashore, on charges of killing a certain man named Ganesh.
Shimul Bhuiyan was in jail again from 2000 to 2013 on charges of killing another person, Imam Ali.