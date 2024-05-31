Anwarul killing: Three accused including Shimul Bhuiyan on five-day remand again

Those taken on remain include Syed Amanullah (actual name Shimul Bhuiyan), Faisal Alo and Shilasti Rahman.

After interrogating these three arrested in the Anwarul Azim abduction case during an eight-day remand, DMP presented them before the court again today, Friday, seeking another eight day's remand.

After hearing both sides, the court granted permission for each to be taken on five days remand. The court last Friday had granted eight days' remand for each of them.

Member of parliament Anwarul Azim had gone to Kolkata on 12 May. He was murdered the next day in a flat at Sanjiva Gardens in New Town, Kolkata.

Kolkata police informed Bangladesh police of the matter after examining CCTV camera footage of the flat and other details. After that the Detective Branch police arrested three of the accused including Shimul Bhuiyan in Dhaka.