MP Anwarul Azim murder: Jihad, Siam threw body parts outside

After chopping the body of Jhenaidah-4 constituency MP, Anwarul Azim at a flat in India’s Kolkata, some of the body parts were thrown outside while the remaining parts were flushed at two commodes.

“Butcher” Jihad Hawlader, arrested in Kolkata, and Md Siam Hossain from Bhola’s Borhanuddin, now hiding in Nepal, threw the body parts outside.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) said this in a letter to National Central Bureau (NCB) at the police headquarters on 25 May.

It further said that the meaty parts were flushed at two commodes and the bones and the chopped head were given to JIhad and Siam in a luggage. They threw the parts at a nearby waste canal.