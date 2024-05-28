Human remains recovered from septic tank of that flat in Kolkata

The police have found body parts in the septic tank of that flat in Kolkata where Bangladeshi lawmaker Anwarul Azim was killed. The police recovered several body parts. But it is yet to be confirmed whether they were Anwarul’s body parts or not. The police will conduct a DNA test to confirm that.

On the basis of the information provided by the persons arrested in connection with the incident, the police said Anwarul Azim was trapped by the killers and was taken to that flat a day after he went to India. The killers cut his body into pieces to destroy the evidence.