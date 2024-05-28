MP Azim murder
Human remains recovered from septic tank of that flat in Kolkata
The police have found body parts in the septic tank of that flat in Kolkata where Bangladeshi lawmaker Anwarul Azim was killed. The police recovered several body parts. But it is yet to be confirmed whether they were Anwarul’s body parts or not. The police will conduct a DNA test to confirm that.
On the basis of the information provided by the persons arrested in connection with the incident, the police said Anwarul Azim was trapped by the killers and was taken to that flat a day after he went to India. The killers cut his body into pieces to destroy the evidence.
The detective branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of West Bengal police are jointly investigating this case. Additional DMP commissioner (DB) Harun-or-Rashid is currently in West Bengal to investigate the case.
The police searched through the sewerage line of that flat connected with the septic tank. Later, DB chief Harun-or-Rashid told Prothom Alo over the phone, “We searched through the sewerage line of that flat and found several body parts in the septic tank.”
Earlier, the DB officials in Kolkata requested Kolkata police to search the septic tank. Later, the Kolkata police made the necessary arrangements.
A source relevant to the investigation in Dhaka said they learnt about cutting Anwarul’s body into pieces after the killing while questioning the three persons arrested from Dhaka. They said that they flushed some of the body parts. So it is being assumed that the body parts found in the septic tank are of Azim’s.
Earlier, the Kolkata police raided different places and canals in search of the body, including the Bagzola canal in South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal. The divers of Kolkata police raided the canal again today, Tuesday, in presence of DB police officials from Bangladesh. How they found nothing there. The weapons used to kill MP Anwarul weren’t found there either.
The Dhaka-based investigators say the drive to find the body was conducted on the basis of information provided by the three persons arrested from Dhaka. Today, the drive was conducted with assistance from the Disaster Management Group of Kolkata police.
DB police chief Harun-or-Rashid said, “We are verifying the information we got from questioning the arrested persons. We are also sharing information with the Kolkata police. We are expecting a positive outcome through this.”