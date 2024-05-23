Anwarul Azim murder
2 members of Indian police due in Dhaka for investigation
A two-member delegation of Indian police is coming to Dhaka Thursday to investigate the murder of Jhenaidah-4 constituency MP from the ruling Awami League Anwarul Azim.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Habibur Rahman confirmed this Prothom Alo.
They will land in Dhaka at around 2:00 pm. They will talk with relevant officials and the victim's family over the killing.
Additional DMP commissioner (crime and operation) Kh Mahid Uddin said the two police officials from India would also question the three persons arrested from Bangladesh in connection with the incident.
According to police sources, MP Anwarul Azim, who was a resident of Nischintapur village in Kaliganj upazila of Jhenaidah, went to West Bengal of India on 12 May.
He went out to see a physician the next day but did not return. Later, a local person named Gopal Biswas filed a general diary (GD) with the Baranagar police station over this.
He mentioned in the GD that he has had family relations with Anwarul Azim for 25 years. Anwarul reached his house in the Mandalpara lane of Kolkata around 7:00 pm local time. He came to Kolkata for medical check-ups. The next day (13 May) Anwarul Azim went out to see a physician around 2:00 pm. He told Gopal Biswas that he would have lunch outside and would return that evening. After that, he himself called a car and left.
However, Gopal Biswas filed a general diary (GD) with the Baranagar police station on 18 May as Anwarul did not return.
Speaking to newspersons, home minister Asaduzzaman Khan said on Wednesday that MP Anwarul had been killed in Kolkata.
“Some Bangladeshis are behind the killing as far as we know. Already three persons have been arrested in connection with the incident.”