2 members of Indian police due in Dhaka for investigation

A two-member delegation of Indian police is coming to Dhaka Thursday to investigate the murder of Jhenaidah-4 constituency MP from the ruling Awami League Anwarul Azim.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Habibur Rahman confirmed this Prothom Alo.

They will land in Dhaka at around 2:00 pm. They will talk with relevant officials and the victim's family over the killing.