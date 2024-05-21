Kolkata police in darkness over MP Anwarul’s disappearance
MP Anwarul Azim from the Jhenaidah-4 constituency is still missing one week after he went to India for medical purposes. The West Bengal police said they were still in darkness over his disappearance.
An intelligence agency of India has said his mobile was switched on for two instances in two different states of India.
MP Anwarul Azim, who is a resident of the Nischintapur village in Kaliganj upazila of Jhenaidah, went to West Bengal of India on 12 May. He went out to see a physician the next day and did not return. Later, a local person named Gopal Biswas filed a general diary (GD) with the Baranagar police station over this.
He mentioned in the GD that he has had family relations with Anwarul Azim for 25 years. Anwarul reached his house in the Mandalpara lane of Kolkata around 7:00 pm local time. He came to Kolkata for medical check-ups. The next day (13 May) Anwarul Azim went out to see a physician around 2:00 pm. He told Gopal Biswas that he would have lunch outside and would return that evening. After that, he himself called a car and left.
According to the GD, Anwarul Azim didn’t return to Gopal Biswas’s home that evening. Later, a text was sent to Gopal from Anwarul’s WhatsApp saying he was going to Delhi for a special task. He would call Gopal upon reaching there and no need to call him.
Later, on 15 May at 11:21 am, Gopal received another text on his WhatsApp from Anwarul’s number which stated, “I have reached. I am with the VIPs. There is no need to call me.”
The same text was sent from Anwarul’s number to his family members and his personal secretary also. However, on 16 May, Anwarul called his personal secretary Abdur Rauf, but he missed the call. Later, he called Anwarul Azim several times. But there was no response.
The next day Anwarul's daughter called Gopal Biswas and said she could not contact his father. Following that Gopal contacted Anwarul’s acquaintances, but they didn’t know his whereabouts.
Speaking regarding this on Tuesday, Kolkata police deputy commissioner (Barakpur South) Anupam Singh told the newspersons they still don’t have any update on Anwarul Azim. According to the sources in the Intelligence Bureau (IB) of India, Anwarul’s phone was switched on twice. The location of the phone was detected in Assam and Uttar Pradesh respectively.
Meanwhile, Anawarul’s personal secretary and his family no longer want to talk in this regard. According to family sources, Anwarul’s daughter Mumtarin Ferdaus went to India today in search of his father.