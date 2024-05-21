Kolkata police in darkness over MP Anwarul’s disappearance

MP Anwarul Azim from the Jhenaidah-4 constituency is still missing one week after he went to India for medical purposes. The West Bengal police said they were still in darkness over his disappearance.

An intelligence agency of India has said his mobile was switched on for two instances in two different states of India.

MP Anwarul Azim, who is a resident of the Nischintapur village in Kaliganj upazila of Jhenaidah, went to West Bengal of India on 12 May. He went out to see a physician the next day and did not return. Later, a local person named Gopal Biswas filed a general diary (GD) with the Baranagar police station over this.