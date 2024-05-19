Lawmaker Anwarul Azim goes missing in India

Jhenaidah-4 constituency’s lawmaker Anwarul Azim has been missing for four days after going to India.

The family members informed the Detective Branch (DB) of police that Anwarul Azim went to India for medical treatment and family members could not reach him since Thursday.

Anwarul Azim’s daughter Mumtarin Ferdoush went to DB office this afternoon and informed the matter to DB’s additional commissioner Mohammad Harun-or-Rashid.

Mumtarin told journalists at the DB office that her father went missing after going to India.