Lawmaker Anwarul Azim goes missing in India
Jhenaidah-4 constituency’s lawmaker Anwarul Azim has been missing for four days after going to India.
The family members informed the Detective Branch (DB) of police that Anwarul Azim went to India for medical treatment and family members could not reach him since Thursday.
Anwarul Azim’s daughter Mumtarin Ferdoush went to DB office this afternoon and informed the matter to DB’s additional commissioner Mohammad Harun-or-Rashid.
Mumtarin told journalists at the DB office that her father went missing after going to India.
DB's Harun-or-Rashid told journalists that lawmaker Anwarul Azim used a Bangladeshi SIM card and an Indian SIM while in India. The numbers are sometimes found switched on while sometimes off. The Bangladeshi law enforcers are contacting the Indian police on this matter. The police are trying to know his whereabouts.
Anwarul Azim’s personal assistant Abdur Rouf told journalists that the lawmaker went to India for treatment through the Darshana border on 12 May. He had contact with the family members till 14 May.
Rouf further said he could not receive a call from the lawmaker’s number on 16 May. Rouf later called back, only to find it switched off again. Since then the lawmaker has no trace.
Lawmaker Anwarul Azim is a resident of Nischintapur village in Kaliganj upazila of Jhenaidah. He is the president of upazila unit of governing Bangladesh Awami League. He has been serving as the lawmaker of Jhenaidah-4 constituency since 2014.