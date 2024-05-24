Plan to dispose the body even before the killing

Although the police of Kolkata and Dhaka have confirmed the killing of Jhenaidah-4 constituency lawmaker Anwarul Azim alias Anar, his body has not been recovered yet. The Kolkata police arrested a person in connection with the incident. They also detained another for questioning.

The detective branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police is investigating the case in collaboration with the Kolkata police.

Sources relevant to the investigation say the killers had made a plan to hide the body before the killing. They bought trolley bags, machetes, bleaching powder, polythene and other necessary things for this.

After killing Anwarul in a flat at Sanjeeva Gardens in the New Town area of Kolkata on 13 May, the killers cut his body into pieces and disposed of it in trolley bags in phases. Some parts of it were dumped into a canal in Kolkata.