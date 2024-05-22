Bangladeshi criminals killed Anwarul Azim: DB’s Harun
Anwarul Azim, a member of parliament from Jhenaidah-4 constituency, was brutally killed by some Bangladeshis in Kolkata of India, said Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) additional commissioner Mohammad Harun-or-Rashid Wednesday.
He was talking to the media at the DB office in the capital’s Minto Road area in the afternoon.
“The incident involving three-time MP from Kaliganj Anwarul Azim is being investigated with due importance. This is a brutal killing. We have been investigating whether this was done for some familial, economic or to control any miscreant of the area. We have been closely working with the police in India in this regard… We’re receiving lots of information at every moment. I don’t want to disclose those details for the sake of investigation,” he added.
Mohammad Harun-or-Rashid further said, “MP Anwarul started for India from the parliament area. That is why a case will be filed at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station by today. His daughter sought our help and advice; we will help her filing the lawsuit.”
The DMP DB chief also said that they have detained several people in connection with the brutal killing of the Bangladeshi MP. “We’re not disclosing the names of the detained persons for the sake of investigation. The remaining persons will also be brought to justice.”
Mohammad Harun-or-Rashid, however, did not answer the question on whether the body of Anwarul Azim has been recovered.
Later, DB police’s Wari division deputy commissioner MA Ahad informed Prothom Alo that the body could not be recovered.
Earlier in the day, Anwarul Azim’s daughter Mumtarin Ferdaus spoke to the media at the DB office.
She demanded exemplary punishment for her father’s killers.