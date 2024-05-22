Who did this? Why? Want to see them, says slain MP's daughter
Mumtarin Ferdous, the daughter of the slain parliamentarian Anwarul Azim, has sought justice to her father's murder and expressed her desire to see the criminals who orphaned her.
“I want to get justice for my father's murder. Who did it? Why? I want a fair investigation. I want to see the end of it. I want to see… I want justice," she told the media at the office of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) Detective Branch (DB).
The Jhenaidah-4 lawmaker went to Kolkata on 12 May to receive treatment and stayed at the residence of an acquaintance named Gopal Biswas. He went missing on the following day.
Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan said Anwarul Azim was murdered in India, and preliminary reports suggest involvement of some Bangladeshi people. He also disclosed that law enforcers already arrested three suspects in connection with the murder.
Harun-or-Rashid, the additional commissioner of DMP (DB), is taking care of the investigation in Bangladesh. He said the lawmaker was killed by criminals from Bangladesh and they are collaborating with Indian police to uncover the motives behind the murder.
Mumtarin Ferdous met Harun-or-Rashid in the afternoon to seek updates on the investigation. She demanded justice for her father while speaking to the media afterward.
A journalist asked if she suspects anyone. She, in response, said, “I don’t know, but I want to. I want to tell the DB chief, please identify them.”
According to the daughter, Anwarul Azim, a three-time MP and president of the Kaliganj Upazila Awami League, had faced political persecution and was in hiding for 14 years due to false charges.
Mumtarin recalled her father's prolonged absence during her childhood and the joy of reuniting with him, only to lose him again, this time forever.
She shared the last conversation she had with her father before his trip to India. “He said, 'Mom, I am going to India… will come back in two days.” He also talked about taking her to the dentist after returning from India, and barred her from visiting the dentist before his return.
Mumtarin Ferdous called for the arrest of all individuals involved in her father's murder.
“Some of the accused have been held. The process is underway to catch a few more. I asked them to detain them. Then surely something will come out,” she said.