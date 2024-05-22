Who did this? Why? Want to see them, says slain MP's daughter 

Harun-or-Rashid, the additional commissioner of DMP (DB), is taking care of the investigation in Bangladesh. He said the lawmaker was killed by criminals from Bangladesh and they are collaborating with Indian police to uncover the motives behind the murder.

Mumtarin Ferdous met Harun-or-Rashid in the afternoon to seek updates on the investigation. She demanded justice for her father while speaking to the media afterward.

A journalist asked if she suspects anyone. She, in response, said, “I don’t know, but I want to. I want to tell the DB chief, please identify them.”

According to the daughter, Anwarul Azim, a three-time MP and president of the Kaliganj Upazila Awami League, had faced political persecution and was in hiding for 14 years due to false charges.