MP Anwarul Azim murder: Butcher Jihad granted 12-day remand
A court in Barasat of West Bengal, India has granted 12-day remand in CID custody to Jihad Hawladar, who was arrested in connection with the murder of Bangladesh’s Jhenaidah-4 constituency MP Anwarul Azim alias Anar.
Barasat court chief judicial magistrate Subhankar Biswas on Friday issued this order.
The police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) produced Jihad Hawladar, a butcher by profession, before the court in the afternoon. The CID members arrested Jihad Hawladar from Mumbai.
Earlier, CID informed the media about the arrest of Jihad Hawladar. According to the CID, Jihad, 24, is an illegal immigrant from Dighlia in Khulna, Bangladesh.
Meanwhile, it is known from Khulna that Jihad Hawladar, who was arrested in India, is known to be an associate of the notorious terrorist Shimul Bhuiyan, who was hired to kill MP Anwarul Azim.
Earlier on Thursday, the Indian police had arrested a man, Siam, in connection with the murder. But it has been learned that Siam is now in Kathmandu. In fact, they thought Jihad Hawladar was Siam.
According to a message CID sent, Md. Aktaruzzaman, who has been identified as the mastermind behind the killing of MP Azim, brought butcher Jihad Hawladar to Kolkata two months before the murder.
Aktaruzzaman rented the flat in Kolkata’s New Town where the MP was killed. He is the younger brother of Sahiduzzaman, mayor of Kotchandpur pourashava in Jhenaidah.
Arrested Jihad confessed that he and four Bangladeshis killed Anwarul Azim at the orders of Aktaruzzaman, said Kolkata CID.
Governing Bangladesh Awami League MP Anwarul Azim went to India apparently through Darshana border in Chuadanga for medical treatment on 12 May.
The police on Wednesday confirmed his murder after he went missing for eight days.