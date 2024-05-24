MP Anwarul Azim murder: Butcher Jihad granted 12-day remand

The police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) produced Jihad Hawladar, a butcher by profession, before the court in the afternoon. The CID members arrested Jihad Hawladar from Mumbai.

Earlier, CID informed the media about the arrest of Jihad Hawladar. According to the CID, Jihad, 24, is an illegal immigrant from Dighlia in Khulna, Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, it is known from Khulna that Jihad Hawladar, who was arrested in India, is known to be an associate of the notorious terrorist Shimul Bhuiyan, who was hired to kill MP Anwarul Azim.