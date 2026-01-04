503 killed in Bangladesh road accidents in December: RSF report

A total of 503 people lost their lives and 1,186 others were injured in 547 road accidents across the country in December last year, according to data released by the Road Safety Foundation (RSF).

Besides, at least 14 people were killed and five injured in nine waterway accidents while 36 people died and 11 others were injured in 38 accidents involving trains during the same period.

The RSF, an organisation advocating for safer roads, released the figures in a new report on Bangladesh’s accident statistics today, Sunday.