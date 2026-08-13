Presidential election: 11-party alliance submits nomination paper for Oli Ahmad
The nomination paper of Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Chairman Colonel (retd) Oli Ahmad has been submitted as the candidate of the 11-party alliance led by the main opposition Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami for the presidential election.
Leaders of the 11-party alliance submitted the nomination paper on behalf of Oli Ahmad to the returning officer for the presidential election, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin at around 12:00 pm today, Thursday.
Jamaat Assistant Secretary General Hamidur Rahman Azad and National Citizen Party (NCP) Chief Coordinator Nasir Uddin Patwary submitted the nomination paper to the CEC. Central leaders of the 11-party alliance and several MPs were present at the time.
Leader of the opposition Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman signed as the proposer of Oli Ahmad’s nomination, while NCP MP Abdullah Al Amin signed as the seconder.
According to the announced election schedule, nomination papers for the presidential election can be submitted from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm today. The nomination papers will be scrutinised on 16 August, while 18 August is the last day for withdrawal of nominations. Voting in the presidential election will take place on 20 August.
A sitting of parliament has been convened on 20 August for voting in the presidential election. Voting is held in the chamber of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban. Members of parliament are the voters in the presidential election, and the president is elected through their open vote.