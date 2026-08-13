Presidential election: 11-party alliance submits nomination paper for Oli Ahmad

The nomination paper of Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Chairman Colonel (retd) Oli Ahmad has been submitted as the candidate of the 11-party alliance led by the main opposition Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami for the presidential election.

Leaders of the 11-party alliance submitted the nomination paper on behalf of Oli Ahmad to the returning officer for the presidential election, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin at around 12:00 pm today, Thursday.