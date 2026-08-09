BNP collects two nomination papers for presidential election
The ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has collected two nomination papers for the presidential election.
The party collected these nomination papers today, Sunday from the office of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin.
According to Election Commission sources, Chief Whip of the National Parliament Nurul Islam Moni collected one nomination paper today. Another nomination paper was collected by BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.
However, it could not be confirmed for whom they collected the nomination papers.
EC sources state that there is a provision to collect and submit two nomination papers under the name of the same individual for the presidential post so that if there are any errors or flaws in one nomination paper, the other can be considered.
The same procedure was followed during the election of the Former President Md Sahabuddin.
According to the schedule, the presidential election will be held on 20 August. Nomination papers can be submitted on 13 August from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.
Members of Parliament vote in the presidential election. Typically, the candidate put forward by the ruling party wins the presidential election. The opposition generally does not field a candidate for this post, so voting is usually not required.
However, this time, the main opposition party in the National Parliament, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, has announced that it will nominate a candidate for the presidential election.
The Election Commission has stated that if there are multiple candidates in the end, voting for the presidential election will take place in the parliament session room on 20 August from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.