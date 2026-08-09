BNP collects two nomination papers for presidential election

However, it could not be confirmed for whom they collected the nomination papers.

EC sources state that there is a provision to collect and submit two nomination papers under the name of the same individual for the presidential post so that if there are any errors or flaws in one nomination paper, the other can be considered.

The same procedure was followed during the election of the Former President Md Sahabuddin.

According to the schedule, the presidential election will be held on 20 August. Nomination papers can be submitted on 13 August from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.