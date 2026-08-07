Presidential election: BNP yet to finalise candidate, Jamaat meeting Saturday

The Election Commission (EC) has announced the schedule for the presidential election. According to the schedule announced on Thursday, voting will take place on 20 August. Preparations for the election will proceed only if both the ruling party and the opposition nominate separate candidates. If the opposition does not field a candidate, voting may not be necessary at all.

Under the announced schedule, nomination papers for the presidency may be submitted on 13 August between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm. It will become clear that day whether voting will be required. Scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on 16 August. If there is only one candidate, the EC will declare that person elected president on the same day.