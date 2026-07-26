Government not rushing to pick next president, whose name being discussed most?

The government and the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) are not rushing to choose the country's next president. The government plans to hold the presidential election during the next session of the Jatiya Sangsad in September.

Before that, the BNP's National Standing Committee will decide whether to nominate a party member or someone from outside the party for the presidency. Several names are currently being discussed among party leaders and activists.

According to senior government and BNP sources, one reason for delaying the election is the proposed constitutional amendments. The government is preparing to place the 18th Amendment Bill before parliament during its next session in September.