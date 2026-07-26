Sahabuddin to leave Bangabhaban; Hafiz Uddin to work there, stay at Speaker’s residence

Former president Mohammed Shahabuddin is expected to vacate Bangabhaban today, Sunday or tomorrow, Monday. Acting President and Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad will then begin attending office from the presidential residence.

Shahabuddin is likely to move to his residence in Gulshan. Although the acting president will maintain his office at Bangabhaban, he will continue to live at the Speaker's official residence.

According to Bangabhaban and government sources, a departing president is entitled by law to remain at Bangabhaban for one month if he wishes. However, Mohammed Shahabuddin has already begun preparations to leave. If the preparations are completed today, Sunday, he may vacate the residence the same day.