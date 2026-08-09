Jamaat-led 11-party alliance names Oli Ahmed as presidential candidate

Colonel (retd) Oli Ahmad, chairman of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), has been named the presidential candidate of the 11-party alliance led by Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the alliance’s top leaders at the official residence of the leader of the opposition on Minto Road in the capital today, Sunday.

Nahid Islam, chief whip of the opposition and convener of the National Citizens Party (NCP), announced the decision at a briefing at around 12:50 pm after the meeting.