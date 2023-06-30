Bangladesh to pay homage to Holey Artisan attack victims Saturday

Bangladesh will on Saturday remember the victims , mostly Japanese and Italians, of the militant attack on Holey Artisan café in Dhaka’s posh Gulshan area seven years ago, reports UNB.

During the 12-hour siege of the café the militants held dozens of people hostage and killed 22 of them, including 17 foreigners and two policemen. At least 50 people were seriously injured in the deadliest ever militant attack in the country.