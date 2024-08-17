Law enforcing agencies used disproportionate force on protests

There are serious and credible allegations that the security forces responded overall to both protests and subsequent violence with unnecessary and disproportionate force. The police and paramilitary forces appear to have frequently used force indiscriminately against both peaceful protests as well as those with elements of violence, employing rubber bullets, sound grenades and firearms with live lethal ammunition, including birdshot pellets and bullets. Considering that certain individuals among the protesters were seen typically using sticks, bricks or similar types of makeshift weapons, the security forces recurring and persistent use of firearms, including pellet shotguns, handguns and rifles, would have regularly involved unnecessary and disproportionate force.

The UN agency said reports indicate that security forces also used helicopters to fire on protesters, further intensifying the violence. In some cases, the security forces were reported to have employed vehicles and helicopters that bore the logo of the United Nations and appeared intended for use by Bangladeshi contingents in United Nations peacekeeping missions.

According to media reports and protesters, between 16 July and 11 August, more than 600 people were killed. Of these, nearly 400 deaths were reported from 16 July to 4 August, while around 250 people were reportedly killed following the new wave of protests between 5 and 6 August. The number of reported killings in revenge attacks since that time still remains to be determined. A number of deaths were reported between 7 and 11 August, including those who died while undergoing medical treatment for injuries sustained in the violence.

Those killed include protesters, bystanders, journalists covering the events and a number of members of the security force. Thousands of protesters and bystanders have been injured, with hospitals overwhelmed by the influx of patients. The reported death toll is likely an underestimate, as information collection has been hindered by restrictions on movement due to the curfew and the internet shutdown. Furthermore, hospitals were reportedly prevented by State authorities from providing details of those killed and injured, the report stated.

Protesters stormed the Prime Minister’s residence, vandalized the Chief Justice's house, set fire to the Awami League party office, and destroyed the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum and statue of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. On 5 and 6 August, Hindu houses and properties were reportedly attacked, vandalized and looted in 27 districts. According to a government letter to the High Commissioner dated 30 July, 235 police facilities were damaged, with 69 outposts destroyed. Hundreds of other public facilities, including metro rail stations and express highways, were also damaged.