Bangladesh votes for UN resolution against Russia

Bangladesh has voted in favour of a resolution brought in the United Nations’ General Assembly against Russia’s illegal annexation of four Ukrainian regions and demanding immediate handover of these to Ukraine.

Bangladesh voted for the resolution on Thursday based on the fundamental principles of UN Charter including respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

A total of 143 states supported the resolution during the 11th emergency special session of the United Nations in New York. Meanwhile, five countries voted against the resolution and 35 countries abstained.